Nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system, supporting ill patients through providing mental and physical relief. Though their importance in society is evident, nurses struggle with fast-paced lives, chaotic work environments, a turbulent work-life balance, and job dissatisfaction, all leading to far too many of them becoming patients themselves.

For Debra Reis, an experienced and passionate nurse with over 40 years in the industry, these challenges transformed into the inspiration behind Reis Wellness Services (RWS), providing innovative programs supporting healthcare facilities through empowering nurses.

At RWS, Debra leverages years of experience in the field and her unique understanding of evidence-based modalities to curate a powerful fusion of research and ancient energetic wisdom. What ignited her to seek alternative mental and physical support methods was a clear void she saw, and experienced herself, in the industry—those supposed to take care of sick people, are struggling themselves.

As a critical care nurse constantly juggling between professional responsibilities, family life, and self-care, Debra realized that the sheer purpose of nursing - helping others get healthy - was compromised when she was struggling with stress and lack of sleep. To alleviate the burden of this demanding lifestyle, Debra began exploring supportive therapies that could be easily integrated into her life.

When Debra experienced the positive benefits of her newly-found wisdom, eager to relieve the nursing reality, she'd encourage colleagues to join her exploration, only to be met with discouraged "I don't have the time" or "I'm too busy."

To accommodate the needs of overwhelmed and underserved nurses, Debra curated several programs aimed at empowering nurses and helping them bring balance back into their lives in just five minutes. Through blending aromatherapy, breathwork, and gentle movement, RWS developed its cornerstone Supportive Therapy Engagement Program™ (S.T.E.P.). This strategy provides healthcare professionals with effective and swift holistic techniques that uplift medical organizations from within. Complementing S.T.E.P is the Calm Your Chaos Quickly with Supportive Therapies scheme, an abbreviated version of Debra's signature program that teaches how to regain harmony within minutes.

Breathwork is one strategy used by RWS. To elevate traditional breathwork with innovative and holistic modalities, Debra implemented visualizations—imagining relaxing events or favorite places while inhaling and exhaling. "You want to fill yourself with peace, take a deep breath, and let it out on the count of four," she adds. "That alone releases the tension. When you add visualizations, it's easier to ground yourself and remember a happy moment amidst a stressful day."

Similarly to other therapy services, Debra realizes that no two cases are the same. For that reason, she fully customizes her approach according to specific organizational needs and goals. The process starts with the RWS team's assessment of each client's areas of improvement, curating a fitting strategy, and choosing the service package that matches the client's objectives. To make services accessible to everyone regardless of location, Debra offers both online and in-person programs.

Stressful environments pull on nurses' emotions, mental health, and spiritual states which all impact their ability to be effective, productive, and fulfilled in their careers. Once medical facilities and healthcare organizations realize this and begin to introduce programs to empower their staff, will they be able to transform the current nursing reality. This reality is a 30% turnover rate and 70% of nurses reporting emotional distress and burnout. "It is high time that we bring healthcare to our healthcare providers which is the sole mission of RWS."