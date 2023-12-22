Dr. Majid Fotuhi, a globally recognized neurologist, author and professor, continues his mission to contribute to the advancement of science with a focus on memory, concussion, brain vitality, brain rehabilitation, successful aging, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and prevention of Alzheimer's disease as a public speaker. The renowned doctor gives lectures and interviews to institutions and organizations around the world, discussing numerous topics related to the brain, such as discoveries for the treatment of anxiety, depression and migraine, factors that increase brain shrinkage with aging, ways to regrow the brain and enhance its vitality and how medications affect it.

Dr. Fotuhi's passion for exploring the wonders of the brain can be traced back to when he was a young fellow. "My father used to tell me that our brain has no limits and that famous people like Thomas Edison, John F. Kennedy and Mahatma Gandhi were not born geniuses. They were average kids who decided to do something significant with their lives. This inspired me, and I remember telling myself that I'm going to make it big in this world," the kind doctor shared.

True to his word, the neurologist paved his own path, narrowly escaping the clutches of the Iran-Iraq war and moving to Canada as a political refugee at age 20, where he graduated valedictorian at Concordia University, Montreal. Dr. Fotuhi found his calling in the field of neuroscience, urging him to pursue a doctorate at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. In 1997, he received his medical degree from Harvard Harvard Medical School.

With over three decades of experience in clinical work, neuroscience research and teaching, Dr. Fotuhi has published his research findings in over 20 peer-reviewed scientific journals. He also authored three books, namely '''Boost Your Brain - The New Art and Science Behind Enhanced Brain Performance,'' ''The New York Times Crosswords to Keep Your Brain Young,'' and ''The Memory Cure - How To Protect Your Brain Against Memory Loss and Alzheimer's Disease.''

The thorough scientist's journey in the field of neuroscience enabled him to develop a multidisciplinary 12-week program called the Brain Fitness Program. This initiative aims to enhance people's brain vitality and cognitive capacity regardless of age. The process consists of establishing one's baseline "brain portfolio," followed by brain training sessions scheduled bi-weekly. Dr. Fotuhi designed these sessions to improve mood, sleep, confidence and brain performance.

As an expert in the field of memory, concussion, brain vitality, brain rehabilitation, successful aging, ADHD and prevention of Alzheimer's disease, Dr. Fotuhi often graces national media in the U.S. He has been featured in the New York Times, Washington Post, Times Magazine, ABC, CNN, NBC and PBS.

Dr. Fotuhi currently serves as an adjunct professor of psychology and brain sciences at George Washington University and teaches at Harvard Medical School. He also established NeuroGrow Brain Fitness Center, whose mission is to help individuals reach their peak brain performance through its personalized treatment protocols that aim to grow the parts of one's brain for attention and memory.

In his unwavering commitment to serving the people, Dr. Fotuhi intends to continue his mission of educating the public about the discoveries in the field of neuroscience. "So many people told me I changed their lives, and helping them live a better life was the best thing I ever did. Now that I'm 61 years old, I intend to utilize my clinical experience to spread awareness to a wider audience regarding the wonders of the brain,'' the neurologist remarked.