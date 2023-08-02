KEY POINTS BTS' Suga will conclude his "D-Day" world tour with a three-night encore show at the KSPO Dome in South Korea

Unfortunately, heatwaves warning have been sent out across the country, sparking concern from ARMYs

Suga rented out the SK Olympic Handball Stadium, an indoor stadium, as part of the final stop of his world tour

ARMYs attending Suga's "D-Day" encore in South Korea might have to brave the summer heat, lining up hours under the sun before enjoying the concert. But the BTS member already has something up his sleeve to protect the fans from the scorching heat.

The 30-year-old South Korean artist will hold a three-night show at the KSPO Dome in Seoul to conclude his "D-Day" world tour.

It will run from Friday until Sunday (Aug. 4 to 6) however, heatwave warnings have been issued across the country, especially on those dates when temperatures are expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius or more, per the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Because citizens are encouraged to refrain from going outside, attendees of Suga's concert are concerned that they'd have to line up for hours during the heat wave, given that HYBE will be holding a thorough self-examination process to identify resellers or the illegal trade of tickets for the event. This means all attendees will be inspected by checking their IDs, ticket reservation details and fan club verification, among others.

The staff would also have to remain in their stations for long hours because thousands of fans would flock to the venue. Usually, only tents are set up during the event for the examination process, but Suga has got another idea in mind.

The "Daechwita" hitmaker rented out the SK Olympic Handball Stadium — an indoor sporting arena beside the KSPO Dome for the identification process. Hence, fans wouldn't have to wait long hours under the sun before entering the main performance venue, according to Ten Asia.

ARMYs have since praised Suga for the considerate gesture, describing it as a "true flex" in the K-Pop community.

"This man never fails to amaze me with his thoughtfulness. My warmhearted angel," one user wrote on Twitter, quoting a post from Twitter fan account @dSUGA_1993.

Another commented, "Kind man that deserves the world. How to be more like him."

"I hope all artists are [also] considerate," a third user said, while another user wrote, "Stan good men," attaching a meme of fellow BTS member Jin saying, "Flex."