The Super Bowl 2023 ratings were among the best in the game's history. While the NFL's annual championship game always has the highest viewership each year, more people watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles than almost any TV show in history.

An average of 113 million people watched Super Bowl 2023, according to Nielsen's preliminary ratings. The Chiefs and Eagles delivered the Super Bowl's best viewership in six years, Fox said, and it's the third most-watched Super Bowl of all time.

The #3 TV show ever, a six-year high for the Super Bowl and the 6th straight FOX Super Bowl to post an increase over the prior year. https://t.co/htrG3Kb9bS — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 13, 2023

The 113 million Super Bowl viewers come from all platforms, including Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming. Super Bowl 2023 generated a 40.0 TV rating, giving the game its best rating since the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers three years ago.

Last year's contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals generated the lowest Super Bowl rating in 53 years at 36.9.

Only Super Bowl 2015 and Super Bowl 2017 had more total viewers than Super Bowl 2023. An average of 114.4 million people watched the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks eight years ago in arguably the greatest game ever played. Two years later, the Patriots' 25-point overtime comeback against the Atlanta Falcons became the second-most watched Super Bowl ever.

Super Bowl viewership usually correlates with the excitement and competitiveness of the game. Kansas City's 38-35 victory was one of the highest-scoring Super Bowls of all time. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs came back from a 10-point deficit at halftime and scored on every second-half possession. The game-winning field goal was made with just eight seconds left in regulation.

The Super Bowl halftime viewership peaked with nearly 119 million people watching Rihanna's performance.