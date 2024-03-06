President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have set the stage for a rematch in November as they close in on their party nominations with wins in key states in Super Tuesday primaries. Meanwhile, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, despite winning in Vermont, struggles to secure the Republican nomination and may exit the race.

Trump is all set to bag his third Presidential nomination by notching victories in Texas, California, and 10 other states, NY Times reported.

In a statement, Trump, speaking from Mar-a-Lago in Florida, emphasized the need for unity. "We want to have unity, and we're going to have unity, and it's going to happen very quickly," he declared, avoiding mention of his primary rival, Nikki Haley.

"November 5 is going to go down as the single most important day in the history of our country," Trump said.

On the Democratic side, President Biden swept all 15 states with Democratic contests, including the Iowa caucuses. His only setback came in American Samoa, where little-known Democratic businessman Jason Palmer defeated him. The entrepreneur's victory was confirmed by Decision Desk HQ, marking a rare defeat for the president.

Despite Biden's dominance, there was a protest vote in Minnesota, reflecting dissatisfaction with his policies towards Israel and the Gaza conflict.

For Nikki Haley, Super Tuesday proved a major disappointment as state after state slipped from her grasp. Despite setbacks, Haley, projected to win the Vermont primary, remains in the race.

In response to Tuesday's results, Biden framed the upcoming election as a choice between defending democracy and personal freedoms.

"My message to the country is this: Every generation of Americans will face a moment when it has to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedom. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights. To every Democrat, Republican, and Independent who believes in a free and fair America: This is our moment. This is our fight. Together, we will win," Biden said in a statement.

The elections weren't limited to presidential candidates. In North Carolina, Mark Robinson won the Republican nomination for governor, while Democrats selected the state attorney general, Josh Stein, as their candidate. California witnessed high-profile contests, including Representative Adam Schiff emerging as a top Democrat for the Senate seat.