In a pivotal moment for American democracy, the Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments in a landmark case that could decide on the eligibility of former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential ballot. The case involved Trump's actions surrounding the January 6, 2021, riot and whether they make him ineligible for office.

Colorado challengers are presenting their case before the highest court in the land, following heightened scrutiny of Trump's attorney regarding the probable outcomes of stripping states of their power to remove candidates from the presidency. The important question is whether an "admitted insurrectionist" like Trump could be lawfully excluded from the ballot.

The consequence of this case carries significant implications not only for Colorado but also for other states with pending litigation aiming to ban Trump from their 2024 ballots. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of keeping Trump off the ballot before Colorado's March 5 primary, votes cast for him would be considered invalid.

Amidst these legal battles, Trump continues to navigate a complicated landscape as he pursues another term in office. While he is not present at today's hearing, he supposed to address the case later, particularly as Nevada hosts its GOP caucuses, where Trump is expected to win.

During the arguments, several justices, including Clarence Thomas and Chief Justice John Roberts, raised concerns about the historical precedent and the interpretation of the insurrection ban outlined in the 14th Amendment. Notably, the focus has shifted to an 1869 case post-Civil War, reperesenting potential implications for Trump's defense.

The liberal justices on the court, including Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, have approached the case with caution, focusing on narrower provisions rather than asking broader questions about the insurrection itself. There are speculations that the court may seek to sidestep the issue of whether an insurrection occurred in its final ruling.

As the hearing unravels, it is evident that the Supreme Court is dealing with constitutional questions that could change the future of American politics.