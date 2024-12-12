Target is offering same-day delivery on Christmas Eve shopping for last minute shoppers.

Orders placed by 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve can be delivered on Christmas Day through their membership program, Target Circle 360, said Target.

Shoppers can place their gift orders online or through the Target app (now available on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and pick them up, by using the Drive Up or Order Pickup options, on the same day, if they made the order by 6 p.m.

Target stores will remain open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

For bargain shoppers who are looking to stretch their dollar, Target is offering gifts priced at under $10.

The big box giant is also offering holiday deals on over 2,000 products including toys, clothing and appliances.

Some of its promotions include:

Spend $50 on toys, save $10 with Target Circle; spend $100 on toys, save $25

30% off skincare care gift sets and beauty products such as e.l.f. and Papatui

30% off Cat & Jack kids' clothing

Up to 40% off small appliances from Ninja and Cuisinart

Up to 40% off home good cleaning devices such as Shark and Dyson

Shoppers can check their local store hours as selected Target stores will remain open for extended hours from 7 a.m. to midnight through December 23.

All Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25th.