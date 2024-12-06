Target
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 16: Customers shop at a Target store on August 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Target’s quarterly sales fell for the first time in six years which is being attributed in part to consumer backlash from the sale of Pride Month merchandise. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Florida judge has allowed a shareholder lawsuit against Target to proceed, following backlash over its 2023 Pride collection.

The conservative group America First Legal (AFL) alleges that Target's Pride campaign, which included LGBTQ-themed merchandise and transgender-inclusive items, misled shareholders about potential risks, such as a drop in the share's price, reported USA Today.

This oversight, said the lawsuit, caused over $25 billion in market capitalization losses for Target.

When the Pride campaign initially launched, consumers reacted quickly, protesting against the products and boycotting Target stores, which drastically reduced in-store foot traffic, NPR reported.

Pride Merchandise
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: Pride Month merchandise is displayed at a Target store on May 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Target has pulled some of its Pride Month merchandise from stores or have moved the seasonal displays to lesser seen areas of their stores to avoid conservative backlash that has threatened workers’ safety. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

AFL referred to the move as Target embracing "a radical transgender agenda targeting children and families" through merchandise.

AFL claims Target's board prioritized diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives over financial stability, ignoring the potential negative reactions consumers may have about the campaign.

Target sought to dismiss the case or transfer it to Minnesota but was denied on Tuesday.

The lawsuit accuses the company of making "misleading statements and omissions" in its annual reports between 2021 and 2023.

Target
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 01: (L-R) Jennifer Vazquez and Melissa Caicedo protest outside of a Target store on June 01, 2023 in Miami, Florida. The protesters were reacting to Pride Month merchandise featuring the rainbow flag in support of the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities that had been sold at Target stores. Target removed certain items from its stores and made other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise after a backlash from some customers. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Target countered that it had warned about risks of customer and shareholder backlash since 2018.

America First Legal is a conservative nonprofit led by Stephen Miller, an adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, according to Reuters. In November, Miller was appointed as the deputy chief and Homeland Security adviser.

Despite cutting costs on thousands of products and starting holiday sales early, Target stock plunged in earnings during the third quarter, failing to match investors' expectations.

Read more
Target Lawsuit