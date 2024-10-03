Target is positioning itself as the go-to place for "Wicked"-inspired products and clothing this fall in advance of the movie's Nov. 22 release, pointing out that customers and fans will be seeing "green and pink."

The retailer said it will offer more than 150 movie-inspired products in most stores and online, and about 70% of them will only be available at Target.

Among the items exclusive to Target are the apparel and accessories created by the film's costume designer, Paul Tazewell, as well as Mattel's Elphaba Singing Doll & Fiyero Fashion Doll, limited-edition Stanley Quenchers and a special version of the movie soundtrack on vinyl.

The Minneapolis-based company said customers will be "immersed in the magic of Oz" through the stores' "Wicked"-themed displays and digital experiences.

"Like so many people, the Target team can't wait for 'Wicked' to hit theaters, and we have everything you need to embrace your inner Elphaba or Glinda," Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of apparel and accessories, home and hardlines for Target, said in a statement.

"When it comes to big cultural moments like this, there's no place like Target. With a captivating shopping experience and the largest assortment of retailer-exclusive products, this is Target at our best and I'm so excited for families to celebrate 'Wicked' with us," Sando said.

The collection of items will have "fans seeing green and pink," the company said.

A wide range of "Wicked"-inspired products will be available beginning on Sunday in toys, beauty, home, electronic, entertainment, food and beverage.

In time for Halloween, Target will have costumes for Elphaba, played by Cynthis Erivo, and Glinda, played by Ariana Grande.

Other products will include apparel, accessories, shoes and home items designed by Tazewell, including a "Wicked" "W" sweater for adults.

A number of items - wands, crowns, capes, totes and journals - will be on sale for $5 and under.

Along with the products, the stores will immerse customers in the Emerald City as they shop.

Oz-themed shop-in-shops will launch in most Target stores at the beginning of November, "featuring a dedicated and enchanting space to explore the assortment, inspired by the movie's scenes and characters."