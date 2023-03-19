KEY POINTS Tati Gabrielle said she was isolated while in the case and didn't speak to anyone

Gabrielle admitted she hit her peak of emotions and had a mini breakdown while on set

Gabrielle said one scene was intense, but it was a good challenge for her as an actor

Tati Gabrielle said filming "You" Season 4 took a toll on her.

Gabrielle, 27, opened up about the emotionally draining "You" Season 4. According to her, it took a toll on her mental health, and she had a "mini breakdown" on the set.

"It was a lot [and] it was very intense," she told Us Weekly. "Rachel Leiterman, who directed the episode [where we learn about Marienne's imprisonment], had plotted out what emotions would come at what time. That was probably the time that I was the most isolated in the cage and not really speaking to anyone."

She admitted that some scenes were "extremely emotionally draining" for her.

"I remember one day I had sort of hit my peak of emotions and couldn't stop. So, I had a mini breakdown on set, and they took me outside, and they brought me juice," Gabrielle shared. "[They were] like, 'It's OK. It's exhausting — we understand.'"

In the second part of Netflix's Season 4, Joe (Penn Badgley) drugged and kidnapped Marienne (Gabriele) and trapped her in the glass box. Although it was difficult, she took it as a challenge for her acting skills and even enjoyed it.

"It was intense. But I think it was a really good challenge for me as an actor. It really forced me to push the bounds of myself and sort of discover new colors in an emotional spectrum," she said. "It's not as simple as saying that somebody's afraid or that somebody's sad. You go through all of the emotions of one's life — especially when you don't know if you're gonna get out or you don't know what an end is gonna look like. I really enjoyed it from the actor standpoint."

It wasn't the first time Gabrielle opened up about her true feelings while filming "You." The "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star admitted earlier that she "freaked out" while filming her first sex scenes with Badgley.

"I was so nervous," she told Page Six exclusively. "I told Penn upfront, 'Hey, I've never done this before.' And he was like, 'It's gonna be OK.'"

She added that they prepared for the intimate scenes and worked with an intimacy coordinator to film them.

"We had a great intimacy coordinator on set. So we were able to walk through everything and have a good idea [of what to do]. It became more of a dance, like a choreographed dance than it was, like, having to feel that nervousness and be awkward or weird," she added.

"You" Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.