Some of Taylor Swift's fans trolled Emma Laird after the actress posted a snap of the singer's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn as part of a social media photo dump.

The Scottish actress shared a series of photos to her Instagram Tuesday that featured several of the stars that she has been working with on the film "The Brutalist," such as Adrien Brody, Brady Corbet and Alessandro Nivola.

One of the pictures in the post, which was captioned "Moments in March," showed another "Brutalist" co-star, Alwyn, smiling while standing on an e-scooter. Laird had previously posed with the same scooter in January, according to a Twitter user.

The cast began filming in Hungary last month, according to Us Weekly.

Laird's post didn't sit well with some members of Swift's fandom, who flooded the actress' post with nasty comments and allegations linking her to Swift and Alwyn's split, Billboard reported. Laird has since turned off the comments on the post.

"We know you've been liking posts about Taylor and Joe's breakup," one person commented on Laird's post. Another claimed, "There's no way she didn't know what she was doing."

"Alexa, play 'Better than Revenge,'" another wrote, referencing Swift's diss track in her 2010 album "Speak Now."

Many Swifties quickly apologized to Laird for the other fans' behavior. They urged the trolls to stop attacking the actress, reminding them about the same unwarranted online abuse Swift endured in the past.

"As a Swiftie... I do NOT claim the mean Swifties in these comments," one commented.

Another agreed, writing, "Y'all need to turn this energy into crafts and make some friendship bracelets. The Swiftie fandom is not built on hate and bullying. Leave this poor girl alone."

News broke earlier this month that Swift and Alwyn had called it quits after six years together. An unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight that the decision to part ways was an "amicable" one.

An anonymous insider who spoke with People claimed that the former couple broke up due to the "differences in their personalities."

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the tipster said, noting that "ultimately" the pair "weren't the right fit for one another."

The source added that the "Conversations With Friends" star "struggled" with Swift's "level of fame and the attention from the public."

"The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart," the source claimed.

Although Swift and Alwyn have not publicly addressed their split, the "Folklore" artist gave fans a subtle sign that she's doing fine following the breakup.

During her "Eras Tour" show in Tampa, Florida, Saturday, Swift gave a firm thumbs-up gesture after seeing a fan holding up a sign that asked, "You OK?"