Taylor Swift stopped her "Bad Blood" performance mid-way to interfere with the security team and her fans' encounter.

A video of Swift during her "Eras Tour" performance Saturday night went viral. In the clip filmed at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field during the second night of her three-show run at the stadium, the pop superstar called out the security for how they were handling her fans.

"She's fine," Swift said while pointing off stage during the song's chorus of "Bad Blood." "She wasn't doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop."

She continuously pointed offstage and seemingly waited for the situation to calm down before she left and continued her performance, People reported.

Swift and the venue's rep did not immediately respond to People's request for comment.

It's unclear what happened offstage since it wasn't shown in the video. However, one fan named Cheyenne, who was there during the concert, took to Twitter and shared the story behind it.

"Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move," the fan wrote.

The fan added, "One more thing before I mute this: it's really scary how every single man had a power trip towards every single women (sic) who was standing on the barricades. All the men didn't even hesitate to touch us to move us, and they were very very aggressive when they were doing it."

one more thing before i mute this: it’s really scary how every single man had a power trip towards every single women who was standing on the barricades. all the men didn’t even hesitate to touch us to move us and they were very very aggressive when they were doing it — cheyenne (@jackandtaylor) May 14, 2023

According to her, they weren't throwing anything or screaming. They were singing and dancing, but the security was "being extremely aggressive for no reason."

Another Swiftie said she could relate to Cheyenne's sentiment. According to Amanda Marie, she was present on the first night of Swift's concert in Philadelphia, and they were in the third row of section 3, where Cheyenne was. The security was "so dramatic for no reason," she noted.

The video received several responses from fans. Some were surprised Swift interfered, while others were thankful she did.

"I've literally never seen Taylor interfere with security/fans like this before. It must have been really serious," one wrote.

"[H]eard there was a fight on the floor, and the person that the security was trying to take out wasn't involved, which would have led to someone being arrested. If that's true, I'm glad she spoke up. Either way, if it was wrongful [I'm] glad she spoke up," another commented.