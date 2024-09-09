Eras Tour superstar Taylor Swift rocked out while she sang "I Believe In A Thing Called Love" to heartthrob Travis Kelce at the U.S. Open in New York.

Few could hear Swift — or her Kansas City Chiefs tight-end squeeze when he mostly joined in — because she was singing along with the song by Darkness blasted to the entire crowd mid-match on Sunday.

But the body english was obvious.

Oh, there were kisses, hugs and hand-holding before, during and after the music.

For anyone who has forgotten some of the lyrics:

I believe in a thing called love

Just listen to the rhythm of my heart

There's a chance we could make it now

We'll be rocking 'til the sun goes down

I believe in a thing called love, hoo-ooh"

When they weren't singing Swift and Kelce cuddled up in their suite at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch tennis star Taylor Fritz with suite-mates Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, before heading off to dinner together in Manhattan.