Ted Cruz Demands Microsoft Explain Partnership With ‘Orwellian Censorship Project’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has called on Microsoft to provide transparency regarding the tech giant's relationship with NewsGuard, a media monitoring tool criticized by conservatives for alleged ideological bias.

In a letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Cruz demanded answers about Microsoft's promotion and funding of NewsGuard's "Media Literacy" program, which aims to guide users through online news and information, Newsmax reported. Conservatives argue the tool suppresses right-leaning viewpoints by giving subjective ratings that favor liberal outlets.

"Given growing concerns about NewsGuard's ideological bias and its efforts to manipulate young minds, I ask for transparency regarding Microsoft's involvement in and financing of this Orwellian censorship project," Cruz wrote.

Cruz pointed to NewsGuard labeling conservative platforms like The Federalist and Newsmax as "unreliable," while granting higher ratings to liberal publications such as Jacobin and The Atlantic.

Critics, including FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr and Elon Musk, have labeled NewsGuard's activities as censorship and blacklisting. Cruz accused the partnership of undermining free expression and limiting students' exposure to diverse perspectives.

"NewsGuard's marketing of its services to schools appears to be less about education and more about ideological conformity," the letter continued. "Instead of encouraging critical thinking, NewsGuard's extreme bias limits young minds from questioning authority and forming independent opinions."

Cruz requested detailed information about Microsoft's funding of NewsGuard and its integration into Microsoft's products, with a response deadline of January 10.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who will soon take the role of commission chair, wrote to Apple, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft CEO's last month requesting details about potential activities that could censor conservatives.

Big Tech's role in moderating content and its implications for free speech have been critiqued by both sides of the aisle, and will likely continue to draw contention in an increasingly tech-driven society.