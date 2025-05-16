Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is facing backlash after calling birthright citizenship a "terrible policy" during a Fox News appearance—despite being a direct beneficiary of it himself.

Birthright citizenship, enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, guarantees that anyone born on U.S. soil is automatically granted American citizenship. It has long been a target for some conservatives, particularly those aligned with anti-immigration stances, despite its deep constitutional roots and longstanding legal precedent.

Cruz, born in Canada to a Cuban father and American mother, gained U.S. citizenship at birth through his mother's status.

On May 15, during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Cruz declared, "I think birthright citizenship is terrible policy," aligning himself with calls from parts of the right to limit or end the constitutional guarantee.

Cruz did not elaborate on whether he believed the law should apply retroactively—an omission that social media users quickly pounced on. Many were quick to point out the irony of Cruz criticizing a policy that allowed him to become a citizen without question.

"It's a bold statement ... to make when he himself benefited from it. But I guess he forgets those details when they apply to others," an X user commented.

"Wait a minute- our kid was born here of citizen parents-that's birthright citizenship Senator," another noted.

The senator has not addressed requests for clarification or further comment on whether he believes his own citizenship status would be valid under the reforms he supports.

