More than a dozen Texas police officers have faced disciplinary action for engaging in 'inappropriate acts' during an undercover prostitution sting, behavior the police chief called 'embarrassing and disappointing.'

The Lewisville Police Department operation, aimed at curbing illegal activity in local massage parlors, resulted in disciplinary measures against 13 officers.

The misconduct took place from October 2022 to June 2024 as undercover officers investigated alleged prostitution at ten massage businesses, Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins told Fox 4. Over two years, the operation yielded 23 cases, with 32 criminal charges filed against 28 suspects. However, the Denton County District Attorney's office declined to prosecute, citing the officers' "inappropriate physical contact with the suspected prostitutes."

Chief Rollins explained that once officers established probable cause—when suspects agreed to accept payment for sexual contact—no further touching was legally necessary. Despite this, an internal review found that 13 officers violated department policy, crossing the line into "inappropriate acts."

"Internal Affairs found that the personnel involved began with good intentions but gradually turned from appropriate to inappropriate acts," Rollins said. "In other words, nobody set out to do wrong, but over time, erosion of good conduct occurred, and we ended up where we are now." Rollins also noted there was no evidence that any officers engaged in sexual intercourse with suspects.

Disciplinary actions included three officers being terminated, one officer demoted, seven suspended without pay, and two receiving counseling. Several officers were reassigned, and the department returned two seized vehicles and $247,807 in cash obtained during the sting.

"This entire incident is embarrassing and disappointing," Chief Rollins stated in an apology to Lewisville residents. "As the Chief of Police for the Lewisville Police Department, it is my job to ensure the department operates with the utmost professionalism, integrity, and honor. I am sorry that we fell short of that."

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers have launched a criminal investigation into the officers' conduct, although no criminal charges have been filed.