A security guard at a CVS in Texas was fatally gunned down by a 13-year-old shoplifter

The incident occurred at a downtown Dallas store on Friday, FOX4 reported. The teen and a 15-year-old accomplice bought a prepaid cell phone card before they shoplifted from the store.

On their way out, Anthony Egeonu, 39, stopped the youngest teen, who pulled out a gun and fatally struck the security guard three times.

Egeonu's family mourned his death. His wife, Octavia, said he was working as a security guard because it was safer but he had dreams of becoming an officer one day. She's now left to raise the couple's three children alone.

"He's still alive, and we are going to see him on the other side," Octavia told NBC 5. "The reason why I can forgive them is because they made a bad decision, I don't think they knew the magnitude of what this was going to do."

Both teens were arrested and will face capital murder charges, FOX 4 reported.

Originally published on Latin Times