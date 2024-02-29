A U.S. federal judge has put on hold the controversial Texas immigration border law on Thursday from going into effect on March 5. The law known as SB4 would make border crossings illegal and allow police to arrest migrants who cross the US-Mexico border. This will also give local judges the authority to order them to leave the country.

According to BBC, U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra, in a 114-page order wrote in the opinion, "In the final analysis, it is clear that the Plaintiffs, particularly the U.S., will suffer grave irreparable harm were SB 4 to take effect, especially where Texas has other aspects of Operation Lone Star in full force. The balance of equities unequivocally weighs in favor of denying the stay pending appeal."

However, attacking the Biden administration, Texas has appealed the decision, reported ABC news.

In a statement, Attorney General Ken Paxton said, "Texas has a clear right to defend itself from the drug smugglers, human traffickers, cartels and legions of illegal aliens crossing into our State as a consequence of the Biden Administration's deliberate policy choices."

On the other hand, the ACLU of Texas wrote on social media, "This is a win for Texas values, human rights, and the Constitution. The State could try to appeal today's decision — but we're not backing down."

Meanwhile, both Biden and former President Donald Trump were scheduled to visit the southern border on Thursday.

While Republicans have backed the law saying it would not target immigrants already living in the US because of the two-year statute of limitations on the illegal entry charge, tensions have remained high between Texas and the Biden administration this year over border patrol.