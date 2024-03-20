In a series of legal maneuvers, the fate of Texas' Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), a contentious immigration law, has taken yet another turn. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, has once again halted the enforcement of SB 4, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it to take effect temporarily.

The law, which authorizes state and local police to arrest and deport individuals suspected of being in the United States without legal authorization, has been the subject of intense legal battles and public debate.

The latest ruling by the appeals court comes as Chief Judge Priscilla Richman, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, and Irma Carrillo Ramirez, an appointee of President Joe Biden, in the majority, issued a pause on the law, citing the need for further review. Meanwhile, Judge Andrew Stephen Oldham, a President Donald Trump appointee, dissented from the decision, highlighting the divided opinions surrounding the controversial legislation.

SB 4, passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, has faced significant opposition from the Biden administration, civil rights groups, and immigration advocates. The law imposes penalties on individuals suspected of crossing into Texas from the U.S. border, granting state police the authority to make arrests and enforce deportation orders.

Legal challenges to SB 4 have centered on constitutional concerns, with opponents arguing that the law encroaches on federal authority over immigration enforcement. The U.S. Justice Department, in its opposition to SB 4, emphasized the federal government's exclusive jurisdiction over immigration matters, while Texas officials defended the law as a necessary response to border security challenges.

The legal battle over SB 4 underscores broader tensions surrounding immigration policy in the United States. With immigration remaining a divisive issue, the fate of SB 4 is likely to have significant implications for future immigration enforcement efforts and the balance of power between state and federal authorities.

Immigration has become a central issue in the upcoming presidential election in November, and the back-and-forth of SB 4 has only fanned the flames as Biden and Trump square off on the border issue.