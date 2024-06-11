Former President Donald Trump has questioned whether Taylor Swift's liberal views are genuine, while calling her "unusually beautiful."

"I think she's beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump. I hear she's very talented," Trump said.

"I think she's very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!

"But she is liberal, or is that just an act?" Trump said of Swift in a forthcoming book on the former president's years as a reality star, written by Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh.

During an interview excerpted from the book titled, "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass," the presumptive Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential elections expressed surprise that a country star could maintain success while being liberal, although Swift transitioned to pop music years ago.

Swift, who has topped the Billboard 200 at least 14 times, including with her recent album "The Tortured Poets Department," has been critical of Trump in the past, accusing him in 2019 of "gaslighting the American public."

The singer, previously rumored to lean Republican during the 2016 election, publicly supported Democratic candidates in 2018 when she endorsed Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives in Tennessee, citing a shift in her willingness to share her political views due to personal and global events.

In her documentary "Miss Americana," Swift detailed her decision to become politically active, contrasting the current political climate with that of her father's era.

She later endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election. "Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs," she said at the time.

Swift also criticized Trump in the aftermath of the George Floyd protests in 2020 as she tweeted at the time: "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November."

But Swift has yet to make any endorsements for the 2024 election. It was recently reported that Biden's campaign is actively seeking an endorsement from the entertainer for the 2024 presidential race.