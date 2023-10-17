KEY POINTS The stars of "Our Little Sister" appeared in KBS2's entertainment program "Problem Child In House"

One of them shared a behind-the-scenes story of her many notable K-drama kissing scenes

Her co-actor, Cha Eun-woo, previously shared the same story in "Happy Together" in 2018

South Korean actresses Han Hye-jin, Park Ha-sun and Im Soo-hyang, who will star in the theatrical play "Our Little Sister," recorded their guesting on KBS2's entertainment program "Problem Child In House."

Thirty-three-year-old actress Im Soo-hyang shared during the recording of "Problem Child In House" a behind-the-scenes story of her many notable K-drama kissing scenes. She revealed that she had filmed one specific K-drama kissing scene for six hours.

It was for the 2018 K-drama "My ID is Gangnam Beauty" with her co-star South Korean actor-idol Cha Eun-woo.

"This was when we were filming the drama's first kissing scene. We filmed from various angles to make it look pretty. The kiss scene was filmed for over six hours over two days. When you look at the screen, you can see the lips getting more and more swollen," she revealed.

Soo-hyang confessed that she had difficulties filming with one of the most handsome faces in the industry. It's because Eun-woo was younger than her, but they played characters of the same age.

In 2018, during a VLive, the actress also talked about the kiss scene saying, "The kiss scene took so long. We filmed it til like 4 or 5 a.m. It was hard because I was so tired and sleepy."

The "Problem Child In House" episode featuring Soo-hyang will air Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. KST.

Interestingly, Eun-woo shared a trivia about the six-hour filming of the ending kiss scene in "My ID is Gangnam Beauty" when he appeared as a guest in "Happy Together" in December 2018.

"The thing is, it was the ending scene. The crew put a lot of effort into it," he shared about why they had to film a kissing scene for six hours.

"We didn't film just the kiss for the entire six hours. We filmed the scene from different angles. Then the crew made some changes and filmed the full scene again," he explained. "We filmed until the sun came up [just for the kissing scene]."

"The crew is passionate, so they wanted to get a scene that is beautiful and cool. That's how the scene came to be," Eun-woo added.

"My ID is Gangnam Beauty" is a web-toon-based romantic coming-of-age K-drama that tells the story of Mi-rae, who gets bullied for her looks. She gets plastic surgery, hoping for a better kind of life as she goes to college.

At the university, she gets to know her former middle school classmate Kyung-seok (played by Cha Eun-woo).

The series aired from July 27 to Sept. 15, 2018 on JTBC. It's now available on online streaming sites/apps like Netflix.