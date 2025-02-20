A recent study revealed that for many Americans, the dream of dropping everything to travel the world has a price tag—an average of $287,731, to be exact.

A Talker Research survey of 2,000 people found that Baby Boomers wouldn't quit their jobs for less than $335,000 while Gen Z would quit their jobs for $211,000.

About one-third (32%) of Americans said it would take over $500,000 to leave, but 18% would go for less than $50,000. Meanwhile, 17% said no amount of money would convince them to quit their roles.

If handed a $1 million travel budget, 37% would take family and friends on a dream vacation, while 24% would road trip across the U.S. or abroad.

Exploring world wonders, luxury stays, and bucket-list adventures ranked high in the survey.

Surprisingly, 4% would return the money--uninterested in traveling.