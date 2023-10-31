KEY POINTS TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s leader, Soobin, is a successful K-Pop fanboy

TXT uploaded a new video titled "TEAM: TXT" about their trainee days

The K-Pop girl group Kara originally debuted with four members in March 2007

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s Soobin decided to become an idol because of the K-Pop girl group KARA.

In the latest video uploaded on TXT's YouTube channel, the members talked about their dreams as trainees, their current realities, their painful experiences, moments they needed courage the most lately and their humble beginnings, among many others.

Talking about his dreams as a trainee, Soobin confessed that he first started dreaming of becoming a singer just because he wanted to meet KARA.

SOOBIN initially wanted to become a singer because he wanted to meet KARA 🤧 pic.twitter.com/3svLlkWRKX — 하지 (@txtarchivee) October 30, 2023

"Fortunately, the timing worked out perfectly, so I got to debut and achieve that dream," Soobin shared. "I got to meet them in person."

The leader of TXT said he managed to achieve things that were way bigger than he expected. "I think I'm at a place way higher and more ideal than what I was dreaming of as a trainee," he explained.

Soobin talking about KARA in his Weverse interview for The Name Chapter: Temptation



"They were part of the reason that I liked K-pop and had a dream of becoming a singer when I was a kid. [...] I think I like them even more now that I do the same thing as them." pic.twitter.com/KzBExe4MUO — *⁠.⁠✧ (@homecsb) February 8, 2023

Soobin also previously talked about how being a fanboy of KARA led him to pursue a career as a singer and an idol.

In his Weverse interview for "The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION," he shared, "They were part of the reason that I liked K-Pop and had a dream of becoming a singer when I was a kid."

"...I thought they're a strong and solid group, and they influenced me in a lot of ways. But I think I like them more now that I do the same thing as them," he added.

카라 콘서트에 최수빈 실제로 왔어 애들아

근데 너무 일찍가서ㅠ 뒷모습만 찍힘.. 실물은 졸라 잘생깁 pic.twitter.com/XwlphhRL2g — Wednes (@wednes4725) April 8, 2023

Last April, when KARA held its 15th-anniversary fan meeting in Seoul, Soobin was spotted at the event wearing an all-black outfit while holding KARA's lightstick and banner.

"Choi Soobin actually came to KARA's concert, guys. But he left so early, so I only got a photo of his back. He's so good looking as f— in real life," the KARA fan who saw him shared on X, formerly Twitter.

kara mentioned soobin 🥹



👤 txt’s soobin came and met us at our waiting room during mama’s and he even took a picture with us. he wrote a letter and gave it to the members and + @TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/G2VZhBHFH4 — TXT Translations 💬 (@translatingTXT) December 15, 2022

In 2022, Soobin was able to meet the members of KARA in the waiting room of MAMA, took a photo with them and handed letters he wrote to the members.

The day after the awards show, Soobin took to Weverse to share his happiness with his fans – MOAs. He said in his post, "Tears were rolling down my face (during KARA's performance) yesterday."

Soobin debuted with TXT on March 4, 2019, with their EP "The Dream Chapter: Star." He debuted alongside his bandmates Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Huening Kai and Taehyun.

Meanwhile, KARA, his favorite girl group, made its debut in March 2007 with four members originally – Park Gyu-ri, Han Seung-yeon, Nicole Jung and Sunghee.

KARA currently has five members: Park Gyu-ri, Han Seung-yeon, Nicole Jung, Kang Ji-young and Heo Young-ji. Aside from Sunghee, Goo Hara also became a member of the girl group in the past.

Watch the full episode of "TEAM: TXT" and get to know the members of TXT more here: