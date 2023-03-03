KEY POINTS BTS member Jimin has been named the newest house ambassador of Tiffany & Co.

BTS member Jimin is dominating the fashion industry.

Luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. announced Thursday that the 27-year-old lead vocalist of the South Korean boy band is their newest brand ambassador.

"Introducing our newest House ambassador, Jimin of BTS," the New York-headquartered jeweler wrote via Twitter, alongside a photo of the "21st century pop icon" wearing Tiffany & Co.'s iconic Tiffany Lock bracelets.

Jimin will appear in ad campaigns and attend the brand's key events as an official representative.

The multi-talented artist will immediately work on his first ad campaign for the brand, which will be released later this year at an unspecified date, Women's Wear Daily (WWD) exclusively reported.

"Jimin will showcase his unique approach to jewelry styling as he wears iconic Tiffany & Co. designs in forthcoming campaigns," read a press release obtained by the outlet.

Jimin also released a statement on his partnership with Tiffany, saying, "It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry."

Tiffany's executive vice president for product and communications Alexandre Arnault said of the contract, "We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest house ambassador. He embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany & Co. We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring," according to WWD.

Blackpink's Rosé was previously appointed as global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. in 2021, when she modeled the jeweler's campaign for its Lock and Hardwear collections.

This is the second ambassadorship Jimin scored this year. In January, the "With You" hitmaker was named a global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house Dior.

The French label said the appointment "solidifies" the singer's relationship with the brand, a bond that started in 2019 when Kim Jones designed the stage outfits of all seven BTS members, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook and V, for their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour, according to CNN.

Jimin joined the roster of South Korean stars who have been appointed Dior ambassadors over the years, including Blackpink's Jisoo, EXO's Sehun, and "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo" star Nam Joo-Hyuk, who is one of the faces of Dior Beauty Korea.

BTS' agency BigHit Music recently announced that Jimin will be releasing his first-ever solo album, "Face," on March 24.

The recently unveiled track list showed it will include six songs: "Face-off," "Interlude: Dive," "Alone," "Set Me Free Pt. 2," and an English and Korean version of the main track "Like Crazy."