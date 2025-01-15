TikTok is reportedly preparing to shut down the U.S. version of the app on Sunday if the Supreme Court moves to block it.

The Supreme Court is set to rule on the constitutionality of a law that would block new downloads of the TikTok app unless it is sold to a U.S. company.

Existing users would be able to continue using the app even with a ban approved but the company is considering a complete shutdown, Reuters reported citing anonymous sources.

If TikTok's Chinese owner Bytedance goes with the complete shutdown, when users open the app, they will be directed to a pop-up message that informs them about the U.S. government ban.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a law requiring ByteDance to sell its U.S. assets by Jan. 19, 2025, or face a nationwide ban.

President Donald Trump called for an extension to the shutdown deadline but the Supreme Court will not take that into consideration.