Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, is all set to kickstart his first solo fundraising campaign Tuesday in five states. He will also address a key union meeting.

Confirming Walz's first solo fundraising swing, a Harris-Walz campaign official told The Hill that the Minnesota governor will begin the swing through five states with a trip to Newport Beach, California. He will then visit Denver and Boston on Wednesday before moving on to Newport, Rhode Island; and South Hampton, New York, on Thursday.

Walz will first speak at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention in Los Angeles on Tuesday and will then headline a campaign fundraiser in Newport Beach, the Associated Press reported.

Walz's solo travel to California comes after Harris had a fundraiser in her home state where she was able to raise more than $12 million alongside former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Harris campaign raised $36 million in 24 hours following her announcement of Walz as her running mate.

Harris and Walz have so far held rallies in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) earlier this week announced an advertising push for the Harris-Walz campaign, including more than 70 billboards across the key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

According to the DNC, many billboards are set up along major interstates, including Interstate 95 and Interstate 10, and highways.

"The DNC is blanketing the battlegrounds with a clear message: Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz are fighting for working people, and Donald Trump and JD Vance are only out for themselves," DNC spokesperson Abhi Rahman said in a statement.

The Harris-Walz campaign has pulled a significant amount of funds. In July, it gathered $310 million and by August, it already had $377. Former President Donald Trump, on the other hand, raised $138 million last month and an accumulated $327 million.

As the election season heats up, a super PAC supporting Trump is planning a major $100 million television ad campaign ahead of Labor Day.

The ads are scheduled to run in seven key battle states across the Rust Belt and Sun Belt, regions that are expected to be decisive in the upcoming election. Also, the ad campaign coincides with the start of the DNC next week.

The ads will highlight Harris' immigration policies and her tenure as a prosecutor, Politico reported.