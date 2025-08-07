Knoxville isn't the kind of city that overwhelms you the moment you arrive. It draws you in more subtly, with tree-lined neighborhoods, the Appalachian mountain views peeking through the skyline, and a vibrant culture that blends small-city charm with big-city amenities. It's no surprise, then, that Knoxville has become one of the most sought-after relocation destinations in the country. What's interesting is why people are moving here now, and how those reasons have shifted over the years.

"Fifteen years ago, most people relocated because they couldn't afford to stay where they were," says Todd Jewell, a Knoxville-based real estate professional with two decades of experience helping people move to East Tennessee. "Now, people are putting their quality of life ahead of the dollar. Affordability is still a benefit, but it's not the main driver. They want to live somewhere that aligns with their values and gives them room to build a life."

That shift is clear in Knoxville's current state of migrations. It isn't just retirees looking for a comfortable place to settle down, though many do. It's young families seeking safety and space to raise kids, professionals who can now work remotely and choose lifestyle over proximity, and parents making moves that allow their children to stay near home after college. "I hear this from a lot of families," Jewell explains. "They realize their kids can't afford to stay where they are, so they're moving somewhere where multiple generations can thrive. That's new in the last few years."

Knoxville offers plenty of reasons why it fits that vision. Tennessee's lack of state income tax and low property taxes make the cost of living significantly more affordable compared to many other cities. Yet Knoxville isn't just about savings; it's rich in culture, with the presence of revered universities that drive multicultural students. That influence brings diversity in food, music, art, and theater, along with the energy and innovation of a college town. "You don't have to sacrifice culture for affordability," Jewell notes. "You can have both here."

The geography of the city adds to its appeal. The lakes and mountains make outdoor recreation part of daily life for many residents. The interstate system that converges around Knoxville also places a lot of the US population within a day's drive, something Jewell says is invaluable for families with connections across the country. "If your kids move to Chicago or New York, you can be there in less than ten hours," he says. "It keeps you close without sacrificing the lifestyle you want."

But beyond Knoxville's amenities and accessibility lies another reason why people find relocating here easier than they expect: the right guidance. For Jewell, relocation is more than helping clients buy a home; it's about creating a seamless process from research to move-in. "Most real estate agents only step in when you're ready to buy," he says. "But moving across the country is a long journey. There's research, discovery, and then the actual purchase, and each phase needs support."

Jewell and his team often begin working with clients 12 to 18 months before they buy, sometimes even longer. Their approach combines on-the-ground knowledge with innovative tools to make remote homebuying stress-free. For clients who can't visit every property, Jewell's team creates detailed video walkthroughs, complete with drone footage, neighborhood drive-throughs, and honest commentary on every detail, good or bad. These videos are stored in organized client folders for easy access, allowing buyers to make confident decisions even from thousands of miles away.

The support doesn't end at closing, either. Jewell's group frequently assists with everything from meeting contractors to setting up security systems and Wi-Fi, ensuring that clients can transition smoothly into their new homes. "If you're paying a commission, you deserve value far beyond someone opening a door for you," Jewell says. "That's where we focus, making sure clients truly feel taken care of."

This commitment to service is what Jewell hopes to make standard across the industry. Having spent years coaching and training agents, he's now building a brokerage model designed to give agents the tools, branding resources, video production, and marketing strategies they need to serve clients at a higher level. "I want to create an environment where going above and beyond is normal," he says.

For those considering a move, Knoxville offers a compelling mix of opportunity, beauty, and balance. It's affordable but not lacking, cultural but not congested, connected but still laid-back. And with resources like Jewell's YouTube channel, Living in Knoxville, which offers detailed insights into neighborhoods, housing trends, and the relocation process, future residents can start exploring the city long before they arrive.

"People are choosing Knoxville not just because they can live here," Jewell reflects, "but because they want to live here. They're choosing a lifestyle, a community, and a place that feels like home."