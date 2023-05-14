KEY POINTS Tom Brady shared photos featuring the important mothers in his life to honor them on Mother's Day

Tom Brady is honoring the mothers of his children on this year's Mother's Day.

On Sunday, Brady took to social media to pay tribute to and share photos of the important mothers in his life, including his own mom Galynn, his sisters Maureen, Nancy and Julie, as well as his exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan.

The post included a throwback snap of Brady's mom supporting him on the field, photos of himself and Bündchen with their kids — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — and pictures of himself and Moynahan, with whom he shares a 15-year-old son, Jack.

"Happy Mother's Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and [for] helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

The Brazilian supermodel reacted to his post by "liking" it and leaving a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Brady's followers praised him for honoring the mothers of his children even after their split.

"Brady even giving [a] shoutout to baby mommas and ex-wives here. Forever the G.O.A.T. [greatest of all time]!" one commented.

Another added, "Tom, [it's] so beautiful that you honor all the women who play a role in your life and your beautiful children's lives! Keep loving!"

"You're definitely a beautiful man for appreciating and acknowledging all these beautiful women in your life. Happy Mother's Day to them all!" a third commenter wrote.

Bündchen and Brady were first romantically linked in January 2007 and got married two years later.

But in October 2022, the pair announced that they decided to divorce after 13 years of marriage. They have since maintained an amicable relationship as they co-parent their children.

In March, Bündchen opened up about the split during an interview with Vanity Fair, sharing that she and Brady grew "apart."

"When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance," she said.

"When you love someone, you don't put them in a jail and say, 'You have to live this life.' You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that's amazing," she continued.

Bündchen went on to say that she and Brady are still "a team" and that she has "no regrets" about their marriage.