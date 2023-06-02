KEY POINTS Tom Holland attended the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series "The Crowded Room"

The premiere falls on the same day as the actor's 27th birthday

Holland's girlfriend, Zendaya, shared some snaps of him on her Instagram Stories

Tom Holland is not closing his doors on the "Spider-Man" franchise.

Holland had a double celebration Thursday. The "Spider-Man" star turned 27 and celebrated it at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series "The Crowded Room" in New York City.

Holland was asked by Entertainment Tonight's correspondent Rachel Smith about his future in the "Spider-Man" franchise. The actor clarified that he is open to reprising his role.

"I think as long as we can do justice to Peter Parker. As long as we can keep elevating and making the films better and making them mean more, then I'll be there," Holland told ET about what it would take for him to continue as "Spider-Man." "I'd be stupid to say that I wouldn't be the luckiest kid alive if I got to do it again, there's stuff going on, but we'll have to just wait and see what happens."

They also talked about his new series, where he also served as an executive producer. In the thriller, he plays the character of Danny Sullivan, who is arrested after being involved in a 1979 shooting in the Big Apple. The show is told through a series of interviews conducted by interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried). When asked what it was like juggling the hats of being an actor and EP on set, he said there was a "steep learning curve" at first.

"It's interesting. You know, the producing side of things was a really steep learning curve. Being on set, performing in this role, going to those dark places, while also, handling certain issues that happen every day on a film set was a little bit overwhelming," he explained. "But I had an amazing team of people. Alexandra, Akiva, Ally, all of the people at Apple were so supportive of me."

Meanwhile, Zendaya paid a sweet tribute to Holland on social media Thursday. She shared two snaps of her beau on her Instagram Story.

In one photo, the British actor can be seen swimming in the ocean. Zendaya added a red heart emoji to the photo between his hands above his head. In another snap, Holland can be seen posing for the camera on the beach.

Zendaya also promoted "The Crowded Room" in another post while tagging her boyfriend.

Holland and Zendaya sparked dating rumors in 2016. However, their romance was only confirmed in 2021, when they were photographed kissing inside his car while driving in Los Angeles.

An insider claimed to Us Weekly that both were ready to settle down and what they had was "serious and permanent."

"They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together," the unnamed insider added.