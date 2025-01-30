KEY POINTS This year's Lunar New Year started Wednesday and will end on Feb. 12, during the Lantern Festival

Asian communities celebrating the Lunar New Year go big on food during the festivities

2025 is the Year of the Snake so presents with a snake-theme would be great picks

Lunar New Year celebrations are underway, and as much as it is a time of celebrations across the United States due to the country's huge Asian community, it is also an important occasion for families to spend time together and practice traditional customs as they pray for prosperity and wellbeing in the new year.

Also called Chinese New Year, the 2025 Lunar New Year festivities kicked off Wednesday and will last through the much-anticipated Lantern Festival on Feb. 12.

If you haven't bought presents for your loved ones for the Lunar New Year celebrations, check out these gift ideas that are known to usher in not just good fortune, but also good vibes throughout the year. It is worth noting that the Chinese New Year is all about symbolism, so make sure to steer clear of taboo items such as clocks (represents time running out) and handkerchiefs (goodbyes)!

1. A Fresh Basket of Fruits

Asian communities celebrating the Lunar New Year are all about food and culture, so it would be a great idea to give fresh fruits as gifts. Some of the top fruits that retained popularity throughout the years are tangerines and oranges, as they symbolize abundance.

2. Traditional Food

As mentioned, people who celebrate the Chinese New Year go big on food during the festivities. If you are visiting an elderly loved one during the celebrations, it would be a heartwarming gesture to bring in sweets or snacks that the Chinese people have embraced throughout the centuries.

Red is the main color of the Lunar New Year, so you may want to wrap your sweet rice cakes or candied fruits in red tin boxes with gold linings.

3. Friendship Box

Friendship boxes are a norm among many Asian communities during the Lunar New Year. Packed with lucky items to help usher in all things wonderful and prosperous for the new year, a Chinese New Year-themed friendship box may be a great pick.

You may want to include lucky charms such as diamond knot tassels that symbolize longevity and a pocket Chinese almanac that includes traditional health remedies.

4. Tea Set

Traditional Chinese communities are big on tea time. If you come from a family that treasures traditions, an elegant tea set with a premium tea box will surely be appreciated by close loved ones.

5. Lunar New Year Bracelet

It's the Year of the Snake, so red string jade bracelets are expected to be the trend for this year's celebrations. It is a practical and cheaper gift, but if chosen with care – consider representations of wisdom and spiritual harmony – it is sure to brighten up a loved one's day.

6. Decorations

If you learn that one of your loved ones hasn't had the time to set up decorations for the New Year festivities, you may want to consider gifting festive decorations such as couplets and paper cuttings.

On the other hand, if you have a bigger budget set aside for the season, items like red lanterns will surely be a thoughtful gift. You may also want to consider decorations that have the zodiac animal of the year.

7. Year of the Snake-themed Items

If you want to be more in tune with the celebrations, items that specifically represent the Year of the Snake are a good fit. For instance, you can look into snake figurines and other accessories with a snake theme, such as key holders or other trinkets that add a festive touch to your family's celebrations.

8. Health or Beauty Products

For your Gen Z or Millennial loved ones, you may want to consider health and beauty products, but with a traditional touch.

Wellness is one of the main aspects of welcoming the Lunar New Year, and health is automatically associated with it. You can choose from a vast range of traditional Asian tools (gua shua) to more modern beauty items such as skincare products.

9. Red Envelopes

Chinese money envelopes, also called hongbao or ang pau, are some of the most popular gifts during the Lunar New Year, especially if you're the single aunt or uncle who has a bunch of nephews and nieces!

Make sure to slip in a buck or two inside the money envelopes for your younger loved ones, or choose a trendier design for Gen Z family members.

10. Lucky Cat

Who wouldn't want the popular Lucky Cat during the Chinese New Year? If you're having a hard time choosing a gift for your friend or family, some say you won't go wrong with the Lucky Cat.

With its rich cultural significance that dates back to ancient Asian folklore, you're not just celebrating the Lunar New Year with your gift; you're also celebrating centuries of tradition and culture.