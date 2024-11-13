A British newspaper has informed its audience that it will no longer have a presence on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) due to other content the platform has been used to promote.

The Guardian announced on Wednesday that it will cease posting to X in a statement to readers posted on their website, explaining that the platform's role in promoting political conspiracy theories became too significant for staff to ignore during the most recent election cycle.

"This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism," they wrote. "The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse."

They directly attribute their departure from the platform, in part, to its billionaire owner Elon Musk. Musk, who acquired the platform in 2022, is an outspoken supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, not only frequently appearing at his rallies prior to election day 2024 but also hosting his own solo rallies in support of the 45th President in key battleground states.

In the months leading up to the 2024 Presidential election, many conspiracy theories were either born on or gained momentum from being circulated on X, resulting in the app inadvertently contributing to the spread of misinformation. This includes rhetoric that was perpetuated by Republican legislators insinuating that the government was able to control the weather following the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene.

Yes they can control the weather.



It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 4, 2024

The Guardian prides itself on being an independent media outlet, free from bias and political sway.

"Our independent ownership structure means we are entirely free from political and commercial influence," they state on their about page. "Only our values determine the stories we choose to cover – relentlessly and courageously."

"Today more than half of our revenue comes directly from our readers, helping to support Guardian journalism and keep it open for everyone," they continue. "In short, the Guardian isn't owned or controlled by advertisers or billionaires. It's owned by a Trust, and it runs on trust. Let's keep building that trust together."

The publication informed readers that its journalists would continue to use X for "news-gathering purposes", and that content from X would still be occasionally embedded into their coverage.

Originally published by Latin Times.