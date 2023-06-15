KEY POINTS Jude Bellingham has agreed to a massive deal with six-season deal with Real Madrid

The English youngster has continued to develop his game year in and year out

Bellingham's midfield mastery has him on pace to takeover for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric

The most exciting part of the summer has officially begun with the transfer window taking over the soccer news cycle and Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid is happy to unveil its biggest acquisition of the summer with Jude Bellingham.

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid is set to pay Borussia Dortmund about €103 million ($111.42 million) and additional information from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano pointed out that he is set to earn bonuses worth €30.9 million ($33.43 million) "depending on Jude (Bellingham) & Real Madrid performances/titles."

Moreover, Romano later added that Bellingham's yearly salary is believed to be around €10 million ($10.82 million) to €12 million ($12.98 million) with Real Madrid "believe they signed a top player for many, many years."

"Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be contracted to our club for the next six seasons," the official announcement from the club wrote.

Bellingham is one of the most desired youngsters in the world thanks to his ability to fit in most systems being deployed by Los Blancos, mainly that of the 4-3-3 lineup, and his skill at starting the counter-attack.

Starting his career as a member of Birmingham City's youth academy, its senior team then finally Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga, Bellingham has continued to develop himself as an all-around athletic force on the field.

The Stourbridge, England-born midfielder can be seen flying around the pitch, trying to disrupt opposing offenses with his pesky brand of defense helping to anchor the middle, while also being able to create scoring opportunities for others (five assists this past season) and himself (eight goals), when given the chance.

His quietly dominant performances led to him being crowned the Bundesliga's Player of the Season following his announcement as part of the German domestic league's Team of the Season.

The midfield magician's arrival at the famed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium comes in at the right time as Luka Modric, 37, and Toni Kroos, 33, are entering the twilights of their careers with him being viewed as the heir apparent.

While only 19 years of age, Bellingham has displayed leadership qualities well beyond his years which led to him earning the starting captain's armband for Borussia Dortmund twice this past season – making him the youngest-ever captain in the club's dominant history.

All in all, Real Madrid struck while the iron is hot and they have an opportunity to create another English legend in the process with Bellingham.

His club change will be made official once the international transfer window opens on July 1.