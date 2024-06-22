Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday to a prominent gathering of conservative Christian activists who advocate for stricter abortion laws.

According to Reuters, the former president is slated to deliver the keynote address at an event hosted by the Faith & Freedom Coalition, which is led by longtime Trump supporter Ralph Reed. The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT) in Washington. The event will emphasize issues crucial to conservative Christian voters leading up to the November 5 election, with attendees likely keen to hear Donald Trump's stance on abortion and related topics.

Recently, Trump has indicated that he does not support a federal ban on abortion, opting instead to leave the decision to individual states.

Later in the day, he will be traveling to Philadelphia for a more traditional campaign rally in a key battleground.

His visit to Philadelphia at Temple University, will mark his first appearance at the university and his fourth appearance in Pennsylvania this year as the race for one of the top battlegrounds heats up. Trump, who once famously remarked that "bad things happen" in the city, will be holding this rally less than a week before the first presidential debate of the 2024 election, set to occur in Atlanta on Thursday. This debate will be significant as it will be the first time both Trump and President Joe Biden have appeared on a debate stage since 2020. Biden did not face a serious primary challenge, and Trump opted out of the Republican primary debates.

Ahead of Trump's rally on Saturday, the Democratic National Committee has launched new advertisements aimed at spotlighting "Trump's track record of failing Black Americans and his neglect of the Black community." This counter-messaging effort comes amid polling indicating increased openness among Black men towards supporting the Republican nominee in this year's election compared to historical trends, reported CNN.

Pennsylvania is a critical swing state where every single vote counts. Trump faces slim odds of winning the city as President Joe Biden, a Democrat, secured 81.4% of the votes in Philadelphia County in 2020. He could enhance his prospects by reducing the margin in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, which play a crucial role in Pennsylvania's battleground state status.

Trump held a rally in the Lehigh Valley in April, and in February, he launched a sneaker at SneakerCon in Philadelphia as part of his efforts to engage with minority communities.