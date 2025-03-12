The Trump administration is reducing the size of the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section, which has long overseen the prosecution of public officials accused of corruption, reports said.

According to NBC News, sources close to the matter revealed that the department plans to shift these cases to U.S. attorney's offices across the country, marking a dramatic change for the unit known for its high-profile investigations.

Prosecutors in the Public Integrity Section, once home to dozens of attorneys, have been informed that the unit will no longer directly handle investigations or prosecutions, the report said.

The public corruption unit will downsize drastically, with only a small fraction of its employees expected to remain. Those still on the unit will likely be reassigned to other positions within the department as the department's leadership re-evaluates its overall structure.

At the most, just five prosecutors may stay within the section, Associated Press reported.

However, a spokesperson for the Justice Department stressed that the leadership is still reviewing the department's structure and added that no final decisions have been made.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump repeatedly accused the Justice Department of politically motivated investigations. After taking office, he signed an executive order calling for an end to the so-called "weaponization" of federal law enforcement agencies. Justice Department officials, however, have consistently denied Trump's allegations.

Under the Biden administration, the Public Integrity Section had employed approximately 30 prosecutors.

Tensions within the unit were evident last month when several officials resigned following the department's decision to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

A History Of Prominence And Controversy

The Public Integrity Section has been a cornerstone of the Justice Department since its establishment in 1976 following the Watergate scandal. It has historically overseen investigations into corruption within federal, state, and local governments, including allegations against elected officials and judges.

The section also deals with election crimes, such as voter fraud and campaign finance violations.

In recent years, the unit was responsible for investigating threats against election workers, with the creation of an election threats task force aimed at combating a rising tide of violence targeting those involved in the electoral process.

For decades, the Public Integrity Section has been considered one of the department's most prestigious units, boasting a roster of distinguished alumni such as former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and Jack Smith, who served as the section's head before becoming special counsel to investigate Trump.

However, the unit's reputation took a hit following the botched prosecution of former Alaska Senator Ted Stevens in 2009, which ended in a dismissal after it was revealed that prosecutors had withheld exculpatory evidence.

Smith's appointment in 2010 marked an effort to rebuild the section's credibility. Under his leadership, the unit pursued several high-profile corruption cases, though not all were successful, including the prosecution of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell and former North Carolina Senator John Edwards.