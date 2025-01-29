In a move announced on Tuesday, the White House revealed that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had intervened to halt a $50 million payment intended to fund "condoms in Gaza."

The payment was flagged and paused after a review conducted by DOGE in collaboration with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), KUTV reported.

At the first press briefing of the new Trump administration, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the expense a misuse of taxpayer funds and underscored that it did not align with the administration's "America First" policy.

"There was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza. That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money," Leavitt stated. "So that's what this pause is focused on, being good stewards of tax dollars."

This decision is part of a wider initiative by the Trump administration to freeze U.S. foreign aid. The administration is currently conducting a comprehensive review of all foreign assistance programs, including grants, loans, and other forms of aid.

A State Department spokesperson highlighted the broader objective behind these reviews: "President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. The Secretary is proud to protect America's investment with a deliberate and judicious review of how we spend foreign assistance dollars overseas."

Last week, President Trump instituted a 90-day freeze on most U.S. foreign aid through an executive order.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, acting on the order, paused all U.S. foreign assistance managed by the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for review, with the exception of emergency food programs and military aid to Israel and Egypt.

Rubio defended the freeze, saying, "Every dollar we spend must be justified. We're not funding wasteful projects abroad when American taxpayers are struggling."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who heads DOGE, commented on X that the $50 million expense was just the "tip of the iceberg."

My guess is that a lot of that money ended up in the pockets Hamas, not actually condoms — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2025

Controversy Over Gaza Condom Use

The halt to the $50 million payment comes amid controversy surrounding the use of condoms in Gaza. In 2020, The Jerusalem Post reported that some condoms were being repurposed to create improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which were then launched into Israel using balloons.

The IEDs caused huge damage, destroying thousands of acres of land and costing millions of dollars. According to reports, both local Palestinian organizations and international humanitarian aid groups had provided the condoms involved.

Advocacy Groups Oppose Move

The decision to suspend funding has prompted backlash from advocacy groups such as the Planned Parenthood's International Federation. The organization warns that reducing access to contraception and reproductive healthcare in Gaza could have serious consequences for women and families in the region.