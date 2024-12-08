Trump advisor Alina Habba has raised alarm over President Joe Biden's recent clemency for his son, predicting he'll be "handing out pardons like Tic Tacs" during his remaining time in office.

Speaking with Fox News host Jesse Watters, Habba predicted Biden would prioritize shielding himself and allies before leaving the White House.

"He's handing out pardons, Tic Tacs, and cash," Watters quipped, with Habba asserting, "If you got cash, you get the pardon." She also suggested that Biden will pardon himself, along with prominent Democrats like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi.

"I guarantee you—and you can quote me on this, I'll come on your show when it happens—he's gonna pardon himself," Habba said. "He's gonna pardon himself, Shifty Shift, Nancy Pelosi and anyone else who had their hands in the cookie jar."

The comments follow Biden's controversial decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden amid ongoing investigations. Habba described the president's final days as a "lame-duck situation," claiming he appears focused on personal protection rather than governance.

Looking ahead to a potential Trump administration, Habba praised the team Trump is assembling as both business-savvy and hard-hitting reformers.

"Donald Trump and his team are going to clean up America so fast our heads will be spinning," Habba said.

Originally published by Latin Times