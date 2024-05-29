A former Trump campaign attorney who pleaded guilty in the Georgia election subversion case has had her law license suspended in Colorado.

Jenna Ellis, who has been a licensed attorney in the state for over a decade, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in the 2020 election interference case, in which Trump and 17 others were indicted for engaging in an unlawful conspiracy to keep the former president in power.

The suspension, which begins on July 2, was approved a presiding disciplinary judge following a settlement between Ellis and Colorado's Attorney Counsel on Tuesday.

She will be barred from practicing law in the state for three years, according to CNN.

The suspension adds to the growing list of legal professionals facing consequences for their roles in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman are also facing disciplinary actions.

Ellis pleaded guilty last year to one felony count of aiding and abetting false statements and agreed to cooperate with Fulton County prosecutors. She was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

In a tearful statement to the judge, Ellis disavowed her participation in Trump's attempts to overturn the election.

"If I knew then what I knew now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post-election challenges. I look back on this experience with deep remorse," Ellis said.

Recently, Ellis wrote a letter to the Colorado Supreme Court disciplinary authorities, offering a more detailed apology for her role in spreading Trump's election falsehoods.

This letter, made public in connection with her attorney discipline proceedings, goes further than her courtroom apology in Georgia, emphasizing her belief that Trump's lies deeply influenced his campaign and the country.

"I want to tell the truth. In doing so I wish to express my deep remorse and to acknowledge the harm my misconduct caused," Ellis wrote.

In a two-page letter to the Colorado Supreme Court disciplinary authorities, Ellis expressed regret for her role in spreading false claims about the 2020 election. She admitted that she initially believed the election challenges from Trump's team were made "in good faith" but acknowledged that she was overzealous and accepted her colleagues' falsehoods without question.

Ellis was also charged in Arizona last month for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, alongside several fake electors and other Trump campaign associates. She is scheduled to appear in court next month.