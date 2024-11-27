A Republican House candidate in Florida endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump warned two Muslim congresswomen that they should consider leaving the chamber if he is elected, writing "BombsAway" on social media.

State Sen. Randy Fine, running to fill the seat expected to be vacated by Rep. Mike Waltz, whom Trump nominated as his national security adviser, directed the X posting at Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

"The 'Hebrew Hammer' is coming. @RashidaTlaib and @IlhanMN might consider leaving before I get there. #BombsAway," Fine, who is Jewish, wrote.

Omar and Tlaib, who is a Palestinian American, are the only two Muslim women in the House and have been critical of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Fine's comments were reposted on an endorsement from the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Trump threw his support behind Fine on Sunday, writing on Truth Social "RUN, RANDY, RUN!"

"A Harvard Educated, Successful Businessman, and Highly Respected State Legislator, Randy has been an incredible Voice for MAGA, and the Great People of Florida. In Congress, Randy will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter who will work tirelessly with me to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Truth added in the posting.

Fine has a long history of making inflammatory remarks about Muslims and supporters of Palestinians.

After Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old Turkish-born American activist, was shot by Israeli soldiers while throwing rocks in the occupied West Bank in September, Fine wrote: "Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerrorist. #FireAway."