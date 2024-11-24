President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed Florida State Senator Randy Fine, a lawmaker who sparked outrage by celebrating the killing of an American citizen by the Israeli military, in his bid to run for Congress.

Fine, known for his outspoken and controversial views, has received Trump's support despite the backlash over his comments, which have drawn criticism for their insensitivity and inflammatory nature. The endorsement highlights the continuing influence of Trump's political backing, even for candidates with polarizing positions.

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump declared that if State Senator Randy Fine chooses to run for a congressional seat in Florida, he would offer the lawmaker his "Complete and Total Endorsement." This endorsement comes as Fine, a controversial figure, considers making the leap to national politics.

Randy Fine, known for his history of anti-Muslim rhetoric, sparked significant outrage earlier this year when he appeared to praise the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a U.S. activist shot by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank. Eygi was participating in a peaceful protest when she was shot. Both Israel and the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden have characterized her killing as an accident, a stance that has drawn criticism from human rights groups and activists who question the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a September social media post, Fine wrote, "Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerrorist. #FireAway," a comment that drew widespread condemnation for its violent and derogatory language.

Fine's post, which X (formerly known as Twitter) deemed a violation of its violent speech policy, is part of a broader pattern of inflammatory, anti-Palestinian, and Islamophobic remarks made by the state legislator.

His history of such comments has sparked widespread criticism and controversy throughout his political career.

Fine has a history of making inflammatory remarks, often targeting Muslims and Palestinians. He has openly declared that the U.S. has a "Muslim problem." In 2021, when a social media user mentioned Palestinians being forcibly removed from their homes by Israel, Fine responded with the provocative and violent comment: "#BlowThemUp." This statement, along with others, has sparked significant criticism for its hostility and incitement of violence.

In a post on X, Fine wrote, "While many Muslims are not terrorists, they are the radicals, not the mainstream. Now is the time to speak truth, not bathe in political correctness that will kill us." His comments, which have been widely condemned, reflect his continued promotion of anti-Muslim rhetoric and a disregard for political sensitivity when addressing such issues.

Despite the backlash over Randy Fine's inflammatory comments, including celebrating the killing of an American woman by a foreign military, President-elect Trump has praised him as an "America First Patriot." In a show of support, Trump encouraged Fine to run for the congressional seat currently held by Rep. Mike Waltz, who is set to vacate the position to become national security adviser in the White House.

Trump's endorsement underscores his alignment with Fine's hardline views, even amid the controversy surrounding his remarks.