President Donald Trump blamed President Joe Biden's immigration policies for terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, but omitted any reference to the antisemitic nature of the attack, despite federal hate crime charges filed against the suspect.

"Yesterday's horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America," Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday, claiming that the suspect "came in through Biden's ridiculous Open Border Policy."

"Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law," the post continued. "This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland."

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been charged with a federal hate crime after targeting a Jewish group demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages taken during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. The FBI said Soliman shouted, "Free Palestine," as he used Molotov cocktails and a makeshift flamethrower in a premeditated attack that injured eight, including a Holocaust survivor, the BBC reported.

Though federal authorities explicitly stated the attack was motivated by antisemitism and occurred on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, Trump did not mention the Jewish identity of the victims or the hate crime aspect in his statement.

"We know that this individual, this terrorist, was allowed into this country by the previous administration, was foolishly given a tourism visa and illegally allowed to stay," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday morning, echoing Trump's immigration-focused message. "These individuals are going to be deported and we're not going to tolerate such violence in our country."

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Soliman, a father of five, entered the U.S. legally in 2022 but remained after his visa expired.

The attack comes just weeks after a young Jewish couple was shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. by a man who shouted "free Palestine."

