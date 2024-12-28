The incoming border czar in the Trump White House said they are weighing using "halfway houses" to detain the American-born children of undocumented migrants.

Tom Homan, who will spearhead President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plans when he takes office next month, said the children will be housed until a determination can be made about their future.

"As far as U.S. children, that's going to be a difficult situation because we're not going to change your U.S. citizenship," Homan said in an interview with NewsNation.

"Which means they're going to be put in a halfway house or they can stay at home and wait for the officers to get the travel arrangements and come back and get the family. You know the best thing to do for a family is to self-deport themselves," he said.

"We can't send that message," Homan told the publication. "Because if we do, you're never going to solve the border crisis."

In an interview with the Washington Post this week, Homan said immigration officials would allow the families to make a decision about whether to leave their children behind or take them when they are deported.

"Here's the issue," he told the newspaper. "You knew you were in the country illegally and chose to have a child. So you put your family in that position."

Homan said in the interview that the plan so far is to hold the families, including the children, in "soft-sided" tent structures used by border officials during immigration surges.

"We're going to need to construct family facilities," he said. "How many beds we're going to need will depend on what the data says."

Originally published by Latin Times