Donald Trump is reportedly growing irritated with Elon Musk's constant presence at Mar-a-Lago, despite the tech billionaire's significant financial support and new role in Trump's administration.

Musk has become one of president-elect's prominent allies, contributing over $250 million to his 2024 presidential campaign and rallying support on social media.

Musk's support earned him a leadership role in the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at reducing wasteful government spending.

Musk has also been staying at a luxury cottage near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and actively participating in meetings with foreign leaders and incoming administration officials.

Despite their initial camaraderie, tensions appear to be brewing between Trump and Musk, the Independent reported.

According to journalist Maggie Haberman, Trump has privately expressed annoyance about Musk's omnipresence, with sources close to Trump likening their relationship to "two tigers on one mountaintop."

Musk's high visibility and influence, including the trending nickname "President Musk," have reportedly irked Trump, who is unaccustomed to sharing the spotlight.

While Trump values Musk's financial contributions and strategic influence, his reported irritation may lead to a recalibration of their relationship once he assumes office.

