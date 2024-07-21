Former President Donald Trump responded to President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race calling Biden as "the worst president in the history of the United States by far."

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was! ... We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posts on his Truth Social network shortly after Biden's announcement.

Following Biden's announcement, the former president's campaign launched a new fundraising drive, declaring, "But RIGHT NOW, he just quit the race in COMPLETE DISGRACE!"

In an interview with NBC, when asked if he was surprised by the news, Trump said, "He should never have been there in the first place. He should have stayed in his basement."

In yet another interview with the CNN, the Republican candidate said that he believes Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to beat than Biden.

Trump campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, on behalf of the former president's campaign, issued a statement slamming Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Crooked Joe Biden is a complete fraud and a disgrace to our Country," they said in their statement.

"And during this entire term, Kamala Harris – as well as every other Democrat in Washington, sat by and did NOTHING. They are all just as complicit as Biden is in the destruction of our once-great Nation, and they must all be thrown out of office," they added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X, "At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election."

He also called for Biden's resignation, stating, "If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough."

JD Vance, Trump's vice-presidential candidate, too described Biden as 'the worst President' and criticized Harris for her role, stating she was "right there with him every step of the way." In a statement on X, Vance accused Harris of endorsing Biden's "open border and green scam policies" that led to increased housing and grocery costs. He also criticized her for allegedly lying about Biden's mental capacity, which he claims resulted in a president who "can't do the job."

Vance concluded by asserting that he and Mr. Trump are "ready to save America, whoever's at the top of the Democrat ticket," and added, "Bring it on."

Biden stated that he plans to address the nation later this week to provide more details about his decision to exit the race.