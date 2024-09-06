Donald Trump has had it with his legal team still battling to defend him from the extremely pricey E. Jean Carroll defamation suits he has lost — and he let them know it as they stood next to him in front of a crowd of reporters on Friday.

Oh, sure, they're "talented" and "good people," Trump said of lawyers, including Alina Habba and John Sauer.

But "I'm disappointed in my legal talent, I'll be honest with you," he said at a Trump Tower press conference in Manhattan after returning from an appeals hearing on the first defamation and sex abuse case Carroll won against along with $5 million in damages.

Trump was upset his attorneys didn't mention the dress Carroll has said she kept from the day a jury determined that Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman's department story in Manhattan in 1996.

"So the Monica Lewinsky-type dress was a big part of the trial; big, big part of the trial," Trump recounted telling his attorneys. "Why didn't you mention that?" he said he asked them.

He never revealed what his lawyers told him as he continued to rant about the various legal cases he faces in the courts before various "rigged judges."

He also complained that a Carroll interview with Anderson Cooper was not allowed as evidence, and then launched into an angry critique of Carroll's book that talked about her ugly encounter with Trump at Bergdorf's.

He claimed in addition that Carroll simply ripped off the details of an episode of "Law and Order" to concoct a crime against him.

"Somebody just makes up a story, probably out of "Law & Order" — I don't know, she made it up out of somewhere — but check out the Law & Order episode," Trump insisted in a claim that a jury might conceivably also find defamatory if another suit was filed against him.

The jury in Carroll's second defamation case against Trump awarded her $83.3 million in damages. He now owes Carroll $91 million with interest, Forbes noted Friday.