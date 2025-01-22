Donald Trump demanded that the "nasty" bishop who called for him to have "mercy" on LGBTQ+ children during the inauguration prayer service apologize to him.

In a post to Truth Social Tuesday night, the newly inaugurated president said that the "so-called bishop" was a "Radical Left hard line Trump hater." Trump added that she "is not very good at her job!"

During the Tuesday service, Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, asked Trump "to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now," which she said included "gay, lesbian and transgender children."

Budde also defended undocumented immigrants in her sermon, again pleading for Trump to "have mercy ... on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away."

In response to this ask from the bishop specifically, Trump slammed the reverend for bringing "her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way."

"She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA," Trump continued. "She and her church owe the public an apology!"

Crime from undocumented immigrants is reported to be lower than the national rate of crime among U.S. citizens. A study examining data from the Texas Department of Public Safety found that undocumented immigrants had the lowest offending rates overall for both total felony crime and violent felony crime when compared to the rates of citizens and documented immigrants, according to the National Institute of Justice.

During his campaign Trump previously promised for mass deportations to take place across the country. After Trump won the presidential election, his border czar Tom Homan said that the large-scale raids were expected to begin shortly after Trump took office.

Originally published by Latin Times.