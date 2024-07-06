Former President Donald Trump attempted to distance himself on Friday from a conservative group's extensive plans for the next Republican presidency. This came just days after the group's leader declared that a second American Revolution was in progress, which would "remain bloodless if the left allows it to be."

According to Reuters, the Republican presidential candidate denied any connection to Project 2025, a strategy that Democrats have been targeting to underscore what they argue is Trump's radical policy agenda for a potential second term if he prevails over President Joe Biden in the November 5 election.

Many individuals participating in the Heritage Foundation-led project, America's leading conservative think tank, had roles in the Trump White House and would likely join his administration if he wins in November. However, Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform that he had no involvement with the plan.

"I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it," he wrote. "I disagree with some of the things they're saying," he added, describing some of their assertions as "absolutely ridiculous and abysmal."

The former president's post came a day after Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, remarked that the U.S. was experiencing a "second American revolution" which could remain bloodless "if the left allows it to be." Roberts made these comments on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, stating that Republicans are "in the process of taking this country back."

In response to Trump's statement, several critics were quick to highlight that it seems improbable he is unaware of Project 2025, considering that many individuals involved in the project are his closest allies.

"Many people involved in Project 2025 are close to Trump world & have served in his previous admin," noted CNN's Alayna Treene.

In a statement released by a spokesperson for Project 2025 on Friday, Roberts reiterated his view that Americans were participating in a revolution "to wrest power from the elites and authoritarian bureaucrats." He also highlighted his belief that it was the political left with a history of resorting to political violence.

The Biden campaign has intensified its efforts to link Trump's campaign to Project 2025.

"Project 2025 is the extreme policy and personnel playbook for Trump's second term that should scare the hell out of the American people," stated campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa.

The 900-page blueprint advocates for significant reform of the federal government, including substantial cuts to certain federal agencies and a significant increase in presidential authority. Trump's statements and policy positions indicate alignment with some, though not all, aspects of the project's agenda.