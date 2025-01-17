While tech bigwigs like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk all plan to be at Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, the CEO of one of the biggest companies says he will not be there.

Nvidia's Jensen Huang, worth an estimated $100 billion, said he will not be in Washington for the event.

He told reporters on Friday that he would be on the road celebrating the Lunar New Year with company employees.

Huang was asked about the incoming Trump administration outside Nvidia's new year's party in Taipei, according to Reuters.

"I'll look forward to congratulating the Trump administration when they take office," Huang said.

Nvidia has transformed into one of the world's richest companies as its chips are increasingly used for Artificial Intelligence.

It has flip-flopped with Apple as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

It replaced Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in November.

"The index changes were initiated to ensure a more representative exposure to the semiconductors industry and the materials sector respectively," S&P Dow Jones Indices said at the time.