Former President Donald Trump has joined TikTok, marking a significant win for the app, which is facing scrutiny from Washington due to its alleged connections to China.

On Saturday night, the former president posted a flashy launch video on a verified account, @realDonaldTrump, showing him waving to fans at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Newark, New Jersey.

Many members of his party criticized the popular app and are calling for its China-based parent company to divest.

In the first shot, Trump is joined by UFC President Dana White. "The president is now on TikTok," Dana White is seen saying introducing Trump in the video. "It's my honor," Trump replies, as "American Bad Ass" by Kid Rock played in the background.

According to NBC News, Trump's decision to join TikTok aims to connect with potential voters, particularly younger ones, ahead of the November election. This move comes as the viral video app faces a potential ban in the U.S. if it doesn't divest from its Chinese owner, ByteDance.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr., the son of Trump, also began using the app. He has shared posts from the inauguration of El Salvador president Nayib Bukele and provided behind-the-scenes glimpses from the holding room at the Manhattan courtroom where his father's criminal case, in which he was found guilty on 34 counts, was being tried.

In April, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that would eventually ban TikTok, although the ban wouldn't take effect immediately. The legislation initiated a nine-month countdown for ByteDance to sell the app or else face a TikTok ban in the U.S.

Over the course of his presidency, Trump's position on TikTok has undergone significant shifts. Initially, he pushed for a ban on the app within the U.S., citing concerns about national security. Despite his efforts, this proposed ban faced legal challenges and was ultimately blocked by federal courts. However, in a recent turn of events, Trump has expressed opposition to the legislation signed by President Biden, which aims to regulate TikTok.

Trump continues to assert that ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, poses a threat to national security. However, he now believes that implementing a ban on the app would not only anger young Americans but also potentially bolster Meta, the parent company of Facebook. This concern arises from Trump's perception of Facebook as an adversary, particularly following his suspension from the platform in the aftermath of the Capitol riot in 2021.

In a statement to CNBC earlier this year, Trump articulated his nuanced view on TikTok, acknowledging both its positive and negative aspects. He expressed unease about the prospect of TikTok's absence potentially strengthening Facebook's position, a platform he views as detrimental to the interests of the people, aligning it with what he sees as biased elements within the media landscape.