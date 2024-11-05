Donald Trump's final rally of the 2024 election cycle, held Monday night in Grand Rapids, Michigan, featured the former President repeatedly insulting Nancy Pelosi, stopping just short of using profanity to describe the former House Speaker.

Trump on Nancy Pelosi: She's an evil sick, crazy

B -- it start with a B but I won't say it. I want to say it. pic.twitter.com/3eukelYboO — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2024

"She's a crooked person, she's a bad person. Evil! she's an evil, sick, crazy..." the former president began, before starting to say "bi..." then quickly pausing.

"It starts with a 'b' but I won't say it," he continued. "I wanna say it. I wanna say it."

He then explained how he was avoiding the use of curse words on advice he received from evangelist Franklin Graham.

"He's wrong about one thing," said Trump, referring to Graham. "It is a little better when you use the foul language."

A spokesperson for Pelosi disavowed Trump's comments, calling them "the usual projection of his own insanity."

"The former President is showing himself to be increasingly unhinged and unstable," the spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Independent.

This comes after Pelosi condemned Trump's comments at a Pennsylvania rally during an interview with MSNBC on Sunday.

​​"I think what the ex-president just said is further indication of his cognitive degeneration," Pelosi said.

.@TeamPelosi on Trump’s violent rhetoric at PA rally: “I think that what the ex-president just said is further indication of his cognitive degeneration… He can’t last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is.” pic.twitter.com/gRJ5qNZ4iR — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) November 3, 2024

The former President has frequently received backlash for the way he talks about women. Just last week, Trump, who has been trailing Vice President Kamala Harris among female voters, attempted to forcefully reiterate his support for women.

"I said, 'Well, I'm going to do it, whether the women like it or not,'" Trump said at a Wisconsin Rally. "I'm going to protect them."

Trump: I told women I will be their protector. They said, ‘Sir, please don’t say that.’ Well I'm going to do it whether the women like it or not pic.twitter.com/LLWFa2NtQr — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 31, 2024

The comment spawned a Harris campaign ad and criticism from Democratic activists.

On Monday, the former President raised eyebrows with a remark that some interpreted as a call for violence against former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"She hit me the other day," Trump told supporters. "I was gonna say to my people, 'Am I allowed to hit her now?' They said, 'Take it easy, sir, sir.'"

"People write off his 'childish indecency' as Trump just being Trump," said Obama at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris last week. "Rather than question his horrible behavior, some folks think he's just funny."

Originally published by Latin Times.