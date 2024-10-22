Former President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that no one knows who Vice President Kamala Harris is despite her being in office nearly four years after spending years in the U.S. Senate.

He made the statement at a Latino Roundtable campaign event at his golf club in Miami.

"Nobody knows who she is. You say Harris. Her name is Harris. Who the hell is Harris? Nobody, even political people don't know. Rick Scott has no idea who the hell Harris is."

After the audience laughed Trump continued, "No, people don't know who Harris is. Now they're finding out she's a radical left lunatic and we can't take a chance."

He continued a series of lies he's been telling at rallies across the country including this would be the final election for the United States if he wasn't election.

Trump also claimed that every bridge in the country would need to be rebuilt for electric trucks to hit the road.

He also claimed that Harris had cleared her schedule with two weeks until the election.

"She's sleeping right now," he said. "This is not what you want."

Harris is actually doing her own pitch to Latino voters on Tuesday. She is giving Telemundo an interview. She will try to highlight her agenda and how it could benefit Latinos.